Queen Elizabeth II: Jockey Club's 'happy memories' of Epsom
- Published
The racecourse that welcomed the Queen to the Derby for nearly 70 years has paid tribute to Britain's longest-reigning monarch following her death.
The Jockey Club, which owns Epsom Racecourse in Surrey and runs its Derby said there was "profound loss".
The club said the Queen was synonymous with the world-famous Epsom Derby event and there were "many happy memories".
An avid racehorse owner, the Queen watched many horses run in her colours on the historic Downs over the decades.
Over the years, thoroughbreds owned by the Queen won four out of the five flat racing classics - including the Epsom Oaks - with only the Derby eluding her.
The BBC has gathered images of some of those happy memories at Epsom racecourse.
Amy Starkey, managing director of The Jockey Club's East Region, said: "The Queen was synonymous with The Derby, and her affection for the world's greatest flat race was always clear throughout her long and happy connection to Derby Day.
"It is an affection all at Epsom Downs felt keenly in return, and a profound sense of loss is palpable here as it is across the nation and the world.
"We have many happy memories of the first Saturday in June which we will cherish as we begin to contemplate life without The Queen's enduring and reassuring presence."
The Queen died peacefully on Thursday at her Scottish estate in Balmoral, at the age of 96.
The Queen only missed the Epsom Derby a handful of times.
This year, she missed the platinum jubilee event, but Buckingham Palace said the monarch watched the Derby on the TV from Windsor.
The Queen celebrated key events in her reign during her annual Derby Day appearances from her coronation in 1953 to the milestones of her major silver, golden and diamond jubilees and 90th birthday in 2016.
In 2016, she presented the Derby trophy to the winners.