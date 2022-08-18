Covid-19: Security guard stole empty vaccine vials to sell on eBay
- Published
A man has been sentenced for stealing empty Covid-19 vaccine vials to sell on eBay while he worked as a security guard at three vaccination sites.
Steven Flint, 34, carried out the thefts at the peak of the national vaccination rollout in January and February last year.
He was caught by investigators who used Post Office CCTV and eBay account details to link him to his crimes.
Flint was sentenced to a year's jail, suspended for 18 months.
He was arrested at one of the vaccination sites in February last year, having completed a total of 13 shifts, a spokesperson for Surrey Police said.
'Utmost seriousness'
Investigators found Flint, of Bidhams Crescent, Tadworth, Surrey, used details of an acquaintance fraudulently when setting up new eBay accounts.
When police searched his house, they found empty vaccine vials and receipts for packages posted to buyers.
He was found guilty of theft at Staines Magistrates' Court, having previously pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation.
Flint was also ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work.
Det Insp Paul Gordon said: "Flint's crimes took place when the very successful national vaccine programme was in its infancy and any actions which jeopardised public confidence in the vaccine roll-out were treated with the utmost seriousness."
Lorna Hart, Surrey Heartlands Covid vaccination programme director, said: "The NHS will never charge for a Covid-19 vaccination and patients should only ever accept a vaccine from an NHS vaccination service."