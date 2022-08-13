Parts of Surrey without water during drought and heatwave
People in parts of Surrey have no water or low pressure, on one of the hottest days of the year.
Thames Water said there were technical issues at Netley Mill Water Treatment Works and the fix was "taking longer than we hoped".
A spokesman apologised, adding: "We know how disruptive and worrying it is to be without water."
Jeremy Hunt, MP for South West Surrey, said old equipment was being replaced with new pipeline.
Posting on Twitter, he said teams were "working round the clock" to fix the issue.
It comes as an official drought was declared in Surrey and much of the south east, with an amber extreme heat warning in force.
The water firm's spokesman added: "We're very sorry. We are doing everything we can to get supplies back to normal as quickly as possible. Although we are making progress, we are sorry that this is taking longer than we hoped.
"Thank you for your patience while we work to fix this. We know how disruptive and worrying it is to be without water, especially in this hot weather."
Two bottled water stations have been opened at Cranleigh Leisure Centre in Village Way and at Surrey Hills Business Park.
There is a third station for customers travelling on foot only, at Gomshall Village Sports and Social Club in Queen Street.
Liberal Democrat county councillor for Cranleigh and Ewhurst, Liz Townsend, said elderly people were "stressed and worried" and had to make repeated trips to the water stations.
Thames Water said the bottled water was for "essential use" only and urged people to "be considerate and don't take more than you need".
The postcodes affected are GU5, GU6, RH4, RH5 and RH12.