Shepperton: Body recovered after man goes missing in river
- Published
A body has been recovered by police looking for a man who went missing in the River Thames.
Officers were called on Thursday evening after reports a man had gone into the water near Desborough Sailing Club in Shepperton, Surrey, but had not resurfaced.
Divers searched for several hours, and the body was found on Friday morning.
The death is being treated as unexplained.
Surrey Police said it was not thought anyone else was involved and the man's next of kin have been informed.
A file will be prepared and passed to the coroner.
