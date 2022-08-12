Elmbridge and Surrey Heath bin strike called off as union accepts pay offer
Refuse workers in parts of Surrey have called off a strike after accepting a new pay offer.
The industrial action in Surrey Heath and Elmbridge was due to continue until 19 August.
Successful talks took place between the GMB union and Amey on Thursday.
Paul Grafton from the GMB said: "Our members have banked this improved offer and will return to providing the excellent service that their hard work delivers for residents."
Kerbside collections will now resume from Monday.
Areas affected by the strike included Camberley, Cobham, Esher, Frimley, Walton-on-Thames and Weybridge.
Amey and Surrey Heath Borough Council have been approached for comment.
