Bin strike suspended in Elmbridge and Surrey Heath for talks
- Published
A 20-day strike by refuse workers over pay has been suspended in parts of Surrey pending further talks.
Workers employed by Amey walked out on 1 August and a spokeswoman for the firm said she was "pleased" discussions were progressing.
Union members will return to work in Elmbridge and Surrey Heath on Monday, but will strike again on Tuesday if talks break down, the GMB said.
A union spokesman said it was committed to "finding a satisfactory resolution".
Areas affected by the strike include Camberley, Cobham, Esher, Frimley, Walton-on-Thames and Weybridge.
A spokeswoman for Amey said: "We are pleased that the GMB has agreed to take part in discussions with Amey, facilitated by ACAS, to try and bring this industrial action to a close. We hope these discussions will lead to a positive outcome."
'Battling'
The workers are asking for more than the £11.13 per hour they have been offered.
Mr Grafton said they were vital workers, but among the lowest paid in one of the wealthiest parts of the country.
Many are "battling to be paid enough to support themselves and their families against a backdrop of rapidly rising prices, whilst Amey made tens of millions of pounds in profits", he added.
"We are pleased there will be talks with Amey at ACAS on Monday. GMB is serious about finding a satisfactory resolution to this dispute, we hope that is reciprocated.
"We will not hesitate to issue more strike dates if we do not see progress at Acas."