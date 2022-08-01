Refuse workers in Elmbridge and Surrey Heath begin strike
Refuse workers employed by Amey in parts of Surrey have begun a 20-day strike in a dispute over pay.
The action will mean no kerbside rubbish collections by members of the GMB union in Elmbridge and Surrey Heath between 1 August and 19 August.
Paul Grafton of the GMB union described the atmosphere on the picket line in Esher on Monday morning as "buzzing".
Karen Hopley, HR Director at Amey, said trucks were being blocked from leaving the depot and police had been called.
Areas affected by the strike include Camberley, Cobham, Esher, Frimley, Walton-on-Thames and Weybridge.
Trucks 'ready to leave'
Mr Grafton said "not a single truck" had left the Esher depot on Monday morning and claimed "three quarters" of the workforce was out.
However, Ms Hopley said "the vast majority of rounds" were ready to leave but the union was blocking the exit road.
"We have contacted the police and we await their assistance," she said.
GMB organiser Gary Palmer tweeted that "nothing had gone out" the Surrey Heath depot either.
On Friday, Unite members who work on refuse collection services in Mole Valley accepted an offer from Amey on pay.
Ms Hopley said it meant a 25% increase for drivers and a 10% rise for loaders.
"Loaders at the moment are on £10.12 an hour and we have increased that to £11.13 per hour. That is a good market rate increase," she told BBC Surrey.
However, Mr Grafton disputed these figures, saying that for loaders the rise works out at eight per cent.
He said: "The basic rate of pay is extremely low.
"Eight per cent of nothing is more or less nothing. The loaders should be on £13 an hour. And the HGV drivers, while they have offered them £15.75, they have refused to give them their driver retention bonus on top, which is another £1.65 on top of that."
The GMB union has been involved in other bin strikes in the South East including in Brighton, plus Adur & Worthing.
Mr Grafton said: "Amey were given an opportunity over the weekend to come to me and see if they can resolve the matter but I have heard nothing from them."
Meanwhile, Amey said: "Our priority is making sure our employees' wellbeing is looked after and getting the Surrey residents the service that they deserve."