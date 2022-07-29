Wayne Couzens: PC in WhatsApp group with Sarah Everard killer says he was exemplary
- Published
A former Met Police officer accused of joking about rape in a WhatsApp chat with Sarah Everard's killer said he was "exemplary" on the job.
Joel Borders, 45, is accused, along with two serving officers, of sharing "grossly racist, sexist, misogynistic" messages with Wayne Couzens in 2019.
Couzens is serving a full life term for the kidnap, rape, and murder of Ms Everard in March last year.
Borders said he "behaved perfectly with people".
The former PC, from Preston, Lancashire, is accused of sending a WhatsApp message in which he joked about raping a female colleague.
He was previously in the Civil Nuclear Constabulary before being transferring to the Met in 2019, along with serving Met constables Jonathon Cobban, 35, from Didcot, Oxfordshire, and William Neville, 34, from Weybridge, Surrey.
Messages the three men shared in a WhatsApp chat had been described in court by Prosecutor Edward Brown QC as being "grossly racist, sexist, misogynistic".
Westminster Magistrates Court had previously heard "grossly offensive" messages about women and disabled people had been posted.
Borders told the court: "I was an exemplary officer.
"I always turned up to work early, I always dressed smart, made sure my boots were clean.
He said he was "naive" when he first joined the Met in 2019, and had a "different sense of humour then".
"I still have a dark sense of humour," he added.
"I still laugh at things that maybe I shouldn't laugh at."
The three officers face charges relating to improper use of a public electronic communications network between 5 April and 9 August 9 2019.
It is known that messages from the chat were found on Wayne Couzens' phone during investigations into the murder of Ms Everard last year, though the court has not made direct reference to this due to other ongoing hearings.
Borders left the force on December 2020, for unrelated reasons and before he was told about Couzens or that he was being investigated for misconduct in August 2021.
The three men do not deny sending the messages, but they do deny the charges that they are grossly offensive.
Cobban and Neville are currently suspended from the Met Police.
The trial continues.