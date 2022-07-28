Wisley Airfield housing development consultation delayed
A consultation on plans to plans to build 1,730 homes on Wisley Airfield in Surrey has been delayed, Guilford Borough Council says.
Taylor Wimpey acquired the site in March 2020, and the company also wants to build shops and a community centre on the site.
The council said an "issue with the planning application" submitted by the developer had been identified.
Once the revised application is received the consultation will begin.
Tom Hunt, lead councillor for development management at the council, said: "An issue with the planning application for Wisley Airfield has been identified, meaning a delay to the consultation.
"The developer, Taylor Wimpey, will need to correct and then resubmit the application," he said.
The previously announced consultation period ran until 12 September.
Mr Hunt added: "Once we have the resubmitted application, the consultation can start and we will extend the deadline, allowing extra time to take into account the fact that it is the summer holidays.
"Issues like this are not uncommon with an application of this size."
The original plans included a proposed community centre which will include healthcare provision and a sustainable mobility hub.
According to Taylor Wimpey 40% of the homes will be affordable, and the developers will also seek to increase biodiversity by 20% across the site.
The company says it aims to do this by improving and actively managing habitats.
Previously, Wisley Airfield was the subject of plans to build more than 2,000 homes on the land but this was rejected in 2016.