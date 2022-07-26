Hankley Common: Roads reopen around Surrey grassland fire
- Published
Roads have reopened and evacuated residents have returned home near the site of a large wildfire in Surrey.
Surrey Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said 50 hectares (123 acres) have been burnt in the blaze, which began on Hankley Common near Farnham on Sunday.
The fire service added it had scaled back its response to six fire crews on Tuesday, to dampen hot spots and prevent further spread.
SFRS have continued to advise people to stay away from the area.
At its height, 19 fire crews were battling the fire across the heathland and it had been declared a major incident.
SFRS said it was assisted by neighbouring fire services from West Sussex and Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.
Hankley Common - known for its appearance in the Bond film Skyfall - is a heathland habitat and home to ground-nesting birds including nightjars and skylarks. It is owned by the Ministry of Defence and is used for training exercises.
The cause of the fire remains unknown.