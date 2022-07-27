Wisley: Housing plans submitted for former airfield
Plans to build 1,730 homes on Wisley Airfield in Surrey have been formally submitted.
Taylor Wimpey acquired the site in March 2020 and has submitted plans to Guildford Borough Council.
The construction company says it has consulted with the local community about its proposals.
The plans also include shops, and a proposed community centre which will include healthcare provision and a sustainable mobility hub.
According to Taylor Wimpey 40% of the homes will be affordable and the development will also target a minimum of 20% increase in biodiversity across the site.
The company says it aims to do this by improving and actively managing habitats.
Antonis Pazourou, community and green infrastructure manager for Taylor Wimpey, said: "We have worked hard with the community to prepare proposals which will transform this disused site into a new settlement in Guildford, with the right type of homes and facilities that will benefit both new and existing residents."
Previously, Wisley Airfield was the subject of plans to build more than 2,000 homes on the land but this was rejected in 2016.
Guildford Borough Council have said the public now have until 12 September to make any comments on the proposal.
Tom Hunt, development management lead on Guildford council, said: "We want to ensure that anyone wishing to comment on this application has enough time to do so. That's why we have taken the decision to extend the deadline."