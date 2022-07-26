Refuse workers in Elmbridge and Surrey Heath set to strike
- Published
Refuse workers employed by Amey in parts of Surrey are to strike for 20 days next month in a dispute over pay.
There will be no kerbside rubbish collections by members of the GMB union in Elmbridge and Surrey Heath between 1 August and 19 August.
The affected area includes Camberley, Cobham, Esher, Frimley, Walton-on-Thames and Weybridge.
Regional GMB member Paul Grafton says they have been pushing Amey for a pay rise since April.
Mr Grafton told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that workers feel they are "woefully underpaid and completely under-valued".
He said: "Our members are at least £3 per hour underpaid, plus they don't have the same levels of sick pay or pension benefits compared to those who are still working under local authority control elsewhere."
The GMB Union has been responsible for other bin strikes in the South East including in Brighton, and Adur & Worthing.
An Amey spokesman said: "We are extremely disappointed that the GMB have decided to call strike action for waste collection workers in Elmbridge and Surrey Heath.
"Currently GMB are asking for a pay increase of 28%. Our pay offer of 4.21% is in line with the Real Living Wage and that being accepted by other comparable workers across the country and elsewhere in the Surrey area."
He said Amey had plans in place should the strike action not get called off before it starts.
Colin Dougan, portfolio holder for environment and community on Surrey Heath Borough Council, said: "It is very disappointing that the GMB and Amey have not been able to come to an agreement on pay."