Bagshot and Chobham considered for new traveller sites
A council said it has left "no stone unturned" in its search for new Gypsy and traveller sites.
Surrey Heath Borough Council is putting three possible sites out for public consultation, two in Chobham and one in Bagshot.
The authority is obliged to provide 32 new sites by 2040, but so far only two have planning permission.
Failure to approve the sites could have implications for planning policy, as there would be no local plan in place.
The proposal is for 13 to15 pitches on land south of Broadford, Chobham, an extension of five pitches to the Swift Lane site at Bagshot, and an extension of five to nine plots for travelling showpeople at Bonds Drive, Pennypot Lane, Chobham.
The two pitches already with consent are on a site south of junction 3 of the M3 at Lightwater.
In months of searching the council has looked at about 50 sites before proposing three, a meeting of the authority's executive heard.
Adrian Page, portfolio holder for planning and people at the Conservative controlled council, told the meeting: "We've left no stone unturned. We've looked at every square inch of this borough."
'Double the price'
Leader Alan McClafferty said if the proposed sites did not go ahead they would not have a sound local plan, meaning it would be "open season" for developers and they would "lose every appeal".
He said people had not been willing to sell their land for new traveller sites, even in one case when they were offered double the price.
The public will have six weeks to comment to Surrey Heath Borough Council, from 8 August to 19 September.