Hankley Common: Crews remain at scene of wildfire
Two fire crews remain at the scene of a wildfire which destroyed four hectares of land in Surrey.
Surrey Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were called to Hankley Common near Elstead, Surrey, at 18:55 BST on Wednesday.
Nearby residents were advised to close windows and doors during the height of the blaze.
SFRS said crews would remain at the scene on Thursday to monitor the fire.
The fire service said: "Despite overnight rain, we are expecting more warm weather and vegetation remains extremely dry."
SFRS continued to urge the public to take care and not use barbeques or open flames in the dry conditions.
The exact cause of the fire is unknown.
