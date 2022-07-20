Just Stop Oil: Protesters force M25 lane closures

Surrey Police say they are dealing with protesters on the gantry above junction 10 of the M25

Three lanes of the M25 have been closed due to protesters on the carriageway, National Highways have said.

Surrey Police were called to deal with protesters on the anti-clockwise gantry above junction 10 of the M25 near Cobham, Surrey, on Wednesday.

National Highways said there were delays of 60 minutes and about nine miles of congestion in the area.

Climate campaign group Just Stop Oil have taken responsibility.

In a statement, Just Stop Oil said it was declaring the M25 "a site of civil resistance" after temperatures rose to above 40C in the UK on Tuesday.

Surrey Police is advising motorists to avoid the area and National Highways said the incident "is likely to be ongoing for some time".

