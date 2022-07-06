A31 crash: Witness appeal after double fatal collision

A google maps image of the A31 Farnham BypassGoogle
Surrey Police said the crash happened between the Coxbridge roundabout and the Weydon Lane junction of the A31

Two men have died following a collision between two cars in Surrey, police have said.

The crash, which involved a VW Polo and a Mercedes, happened on the A31 Farnham Bypass in Farnham at about 01:00 BST on Wednesday.

A 21-year-old driver and his 22-year-old passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

Another driver, a 32-year-old man, was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Surrey Police are appealing for any witnesses to the crash between the Coxbridge roundabout and Weydon Lane junction.

The road is currently closed in both directions.

