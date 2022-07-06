A31 crash: Witness appeal after double fatal collision
Two men have died following a collision between two cars in Surrey, police have said.
The crash, which involved a VW Polo and a Mercedes, happened on the A31 Farnham Bypass in Farnham at about 01:00 BST on Wednesday.
A 21-year-old driver and his 22-year-old passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.
Another driver, a 32-year-old man, was taken to hospital in a critical condition.
Surrey Police are appealing for any witnesses to the crash between the Coxbridge roundabout and Weydon Lane junction.
The road is currently closed in both directions.
