Surrey residents asked where they want electric vehicle charge points
Residents in Surrey are being consulted on where they would like electric vehicle charge points.
Surrey County Council has set up an online map for people to make their suggestions.
It has already received over 400 location suggestions but the council wants more to ensure wider coverage.
The council estimates it will need 10,000 electric vehicle charge points by 2030 when the ban on new petrol and diesel vehicles comes into effect.
Matt Furniss, the cabinet member for transport, infrastructure and economy, said: "We have a role to ensure charge points are installed in the right locations so we can achieve a comprehensive network that meets the needs of Surrey residents.
"Electric vehicles offer an excellent opportunity to help the county on a pathway towards the net zero carbon vision."
The county council is currently installing the first 80 charge points in Guildford, Spelthorne, Waverley and Woking boroughs as part of a trial.
It has also secured £482,250 to fund the installation of a further 110 on-street electric vehicle charge points across six boroughs.