Farnham: Drunk driver jailed after woman lost leg in crash
A man who crashed his BMW into a woman, causing her to lose her leg, after drinking 11 cocktails and 15 shots has been jailed for three years.
Michael Marsden hit the 22-year-old victim while she was walking home, and drove away.
Marsden pleaded guilty to multiple charges at Guildford Crown Court.
Surrey Police was called to the A31 Farnham Bypass in the early hours of 5 June 2021 after an off-duty officer came across the scene.
Marsden was also disqualified from driving for four and a half years.
The 23-year-old had been at a bottomless brunch event in Guildford, where he drank the cocktails, before driving to more pubs in Aldershot where he had 15 shots and two pints.
Off-duty Supt Adam Smith saw the injured woman while he was driving home and with an off-duty paramedic administered life-saving help, including using his belt as a tourniquet to prevent further blood loss.
'No remorse'
The blue BMW involved in the crash was traced to Marsden.
When questioned by police, Marsden claimed he believed he had hit an animal and blamed the foggy weather conditions, but toxicology proved he had been over the limit.
He was charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving over the alcohol limit, failure to stop and failure to report.
Det Con Rick Edwards said: "Marsden has shown no remorse for what he has done and has even been witnessed mocking the collision amongst his friends.
"The victim has shown immense bravery this past year and I hope that this result gives her some closure and allows her to move forward with her life."