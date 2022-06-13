Ashford: Vandals leave car park too dangerous to use
A "shocking level of vandalism" has forced the closure of a town centre car park.
Spelthorne Borough Council said it had no choice but to shut the Church Road multi-storey in Ashford, Surrey, after attacks that were "targeted and systematic".
The authority said there has been damage to the fire doors, stairs, shutters, barriers and lighting.
It said the car park is now too dangerous to use.
A council spokesperson said: "This has been a very difficult decision.
"Closing the car park is the very last thing we wanted to do but this shocking level of vandalism has caused so much damage that we cannot risk the safety of users.
"We are very sorry for the inconvenience that will cause for some people but hope everyone will understand that we really had no choice in the matter."