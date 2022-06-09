Dunsfold oil drilling: MP considering appeal against approval
- Published
A Surrey MP has said he is considering launching a High Court appeal against a decision to approve an application to drill for oil.
UK Oil & Gas (UKOG) applied to explore a site south of Dunsfold Road and east of High Loxley Road, in Dunsfold.
Jeremy Hunt, the Conservative MP for South West Surrey, said he has also written to Michael Gove "urging him to reverse this ridiculous decision".
UKOG said it was looking forward to working with the local community.
Mr Hunt said: "The government's decision to allow drilling and fossil fuel exploration in Dunsfold is an utter disgrace and has damaging repercussions for the environment, local businesses and residents."
Surrey County Council had twice refused permission to build two exploratory wells at Dunsfold.
An appeal by UKOG was then lodged with the planning inspector and the plans were approved by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.
"The whole community is against it," Mr Hunt said.
"To ignore the strength of feeling about this and press ahead regardless shows complete contempt for local democracy."
Mr Hunt, who attended protests against the drilling in January, said: "I have written to Michael Gove urging him to reverse this ridiculous decision and respect the views of those who live in Dunsfold and the surrounding areas.
"I will consider whether we can take this decision to the High Court - this is very difficult to do successfully as there has to be a mistake in the law but with such a profoundly mistaken decision it is worth looking into."
Waverley Borough Council said it was "the worst possible outcome" and the drilling could lead to "irreversible harm" to the environment.
UKOG chief executive Steve Sanderson: "We welcome this decision and its backing for Loxley's gas as a secure, sustainable energy source with a far lower pre-combustion carbon footprint than imports."