Surrey schoolgirl sits GCSEs after surviving landmark surgery at birth
A schoolgirl who survived landmark heart surgery as a baby is now set to sit her GCSEs.
Annabelle Gardener, 16, from Haslemere, Surrey, was diagnosed with a rare heart defect in the womb and underwent the surgery at three weeks old at Evelina London Children's Hospital in 2005.
The hybrid procedure enables the heart to function until a baby is strong enough for open heart surgery.
More than 70 children have since had the surgery at the hospital.
Clinicians discovered Miss Gardener had hypoplastic left heart syndrome during her mother's 20-week scan.
'Out of options'
The condition means the left-side of a baby's heart does not develop properly in the womb, preventing blood from flowing properly around the body.
Amanda Gardener, Annabelle's mother, said: "Doctors discovered her left lung wasn't working properly because the left pulmonary artery was absent. The only option left was the hybrid procedure, which would be a stop gap until she was strong enough for major heart surgery.
"We were thrilled because Annabelle was really poorly and we had run out of options. She wouldn't have made it otherwise."
Prior to the surgery being used babies born with complex heart conditions would have been subjected to a risky, often unsurvivable open heart surgery soon after birth.
Miss Gardener went on to have full open-heart surgery at six months old and another procedure in 2012 when she was six.
Miss Gardener said: "I feel extremely lucky that I was the first person in the UK to have the procedure. I think it's really cool.
"I try to live my life to the full and I don't let my heart condition get in the way of doing the things I enjoy. I love swimming, tap dancing and horse riding, which I've been doing since I was six years old."