Royal Surrey County Hospital to launch virtual ward to free up beds
- Published
The Royal Surrey County Hospital is preparing to open its first virtual ward.
From this summer 15 patients will receive treatment at home using apps and wearable technology, as an alternative to a stay in hospital.
The ward will be overseen by a consultant, working with therapists, nursing staff and pharmacists.
The hospital, in Guildford, plans to extend the ward to 52 patients by April 2024.
Health providers across England have been asked to deliver virtual wards at a rate of 40 to 50 beds per 100,000 people by December 2023.
It is hoped they will free up beds more quickly, speeding up admissions from A&E and for elective surgery.
'Not a cheap alternative'
NHS commentator Roy Lilley said the scheme has been developed using lessons learned during the pandemic, when GP surgeries switched to online consultations for most patients.
"The idea is to keep people out of hospital," he said, "and what is clear is that you do need people of a very high grade to look after people remotely.
"You have to have the experience and the skills to be able to spot a problem, so it's not a cheap alternative, but it does mean that the beds are freed up."