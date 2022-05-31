Kyle Wright death: Teen charged with murder after party stabbing
- Published
A teenager has been charged with murder after the death of 17-year-old Kyle Wright on Friday.
The boy, also aged 17, from Camberley, Surrey, cannot be named for legal reasons.
He has been charged with murder, possession of a bladed article and possession of an offensive weapon following a party in Camberley where Mr Wright was killed.
He is due to appear at Guildford Magistrates' Court later.
Officers were called to the party at a property in Green Hill Road at about 22:50 BST on Friday after reports of a stabbing.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.