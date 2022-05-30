Camberley party stabbing: Extension to question arrested teen
- Published
Police investigating the fatal stabbing of a teenager have been granted additional time to question a suspect.
Officers were called to a party at a property in Green Hill Road at the junction with Copped Hall Drive in Camberley, Surrey, at about 22:50 BST on Friday.
A 17-year-old boy died, and two other 17-year-olds were arrested on suspicion of murder, Surrey Police said.
One of the teens was released without charge, the second remains in custody.
Ordinarily police forces can hold a suspect for up to 24 hours before they have to charge or release them.
They can apply for extensions up to 36 or 96 hours when suspects are being held for serious crimes.
Surrey Police said "a number of young people" had been at the party.
The force issued an appeal for any witnesses who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area or saw "a young male running from the scene south down Green Hill Road and into the neighbouring roads".
Det Sup Mark Chapman, from the Surrey Police major crimes unit, said the stabbing was a "tragic and senseless act".