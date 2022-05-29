Camberley: Second murder arrest after teenager dies in party stabbing
- Published
Police have arrested a second teenager after a stabbing at a party in which a 17-year-old boy died.
Officers were called to a property in Green Hill Road at the junction with Copped Hall Drive in Camberley, Surrey, at about 22:50 BST on Friday.
Another 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder but has since been released without charge.
A second 17-year-old boy was detained on Saturday evening on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.
Surrey Police said the stabbing happened following a party at a private address attended by a number of young people.
The force issued an appeal for any witnesses who may have seen "someone acting suspiciously in the area before the police were called last night, or a young male running from the scene south down Green Hill Road and into the neighbouring roads".
Det Sup Mark Chapman, from the Surrey Police major crimes unit, said the stabbing was a "tragic and senseless act".
"Detectives have been working tirelessly over the last day and a half to be able to really establish what has gone on," he said.
Police said the road would remain closed for a number of hours as investigators continued to gather evidence and thanked residents for their continued co-operation.
Local resident Julia Kenny said: "In this area and the close neighbouring areas, this sort of thing just doesn't happen. Obviously parents who have children that age it's a worry for them, a constant worry."
Another neighbour said they were "horrified" by what had happened and described the incident as "very upsetting".