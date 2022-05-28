Murder arrest after teenager, 17, dies in Camberley stabbing
- Published
A 17-year-old teenager has died in a stabbing in Surrey.
Officers were called to reports of the stabbing at a property in Green Hill Road, Camberley, just after 23:30 BST on Friday.
The 17-year-old boy died at the scene, while another teenage boy, also 17, was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.
Surrey Police say there will be an increased police presence in the area as investigations continue.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.