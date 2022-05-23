Just Stop Oil protests: Four deny charges over M25 services damage
- Published
Four people have denied causing £5,000 worth of damage during climate protests at service stations on the M25.
Just Stop Oil said 35 of its supporters blocked fuel stations at Cobham and Clacket Lane services on 28 April.
Nathan McGovern, 22, of Tower Hamlets, Amber Alexander, 18, of Brighton, Louis Hawkins, 22, of no fixed address and Rosa Sharkey, 22, of Brighton, appeared at Guildford Crown Court earlier.
All four pleaded not guilty to criminal damage charges.
A trial date has been set for 11 April 2023.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.