Egham: One teen dies and three others injured in crash
A 17-year-old has died, and three other teenagers were injured, in a car crash in Egham.
A Seat Ibiza left the road close to the railway crossing at about 21:50 BST on Tuesday, Surrey Police said.
Ambulance and fire services were also called to the crash, and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Three other teenagers were taken to hospital with minor injuries, a police spokesman said. Any witnesses are asked to contact police.
