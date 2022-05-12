Major expansion of M25 junction 10 approved by government
Plans for a major upgrade of junction 10 of the M25 have been approved by the transport secretary.
The plans involve widening the motorway from three to four lanes through the junction, and increasing the width of the adjoining A3 from three to four lanes in both directions.
The junction currently has one of the highest recorded collision rates across England's motorways and major A roads.
It also experiences heavy congestion on a daily basis.
The project will reduce collisions by about a third, National Highways said.
Other improvements planned as part of the scheme include a new elongated roundabout to increase capacity, new dedicated free-flowing slip roads to reduce queuing, and better routes for pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders.
The proposals were met with opposition, including from Alan Titchmarsh, about cutting down trees at RHS Wisley and the knock-on effect to wildlife.
Work is expected to start later this year.