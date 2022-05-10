Sex-for-rent: Cranleigh man first to be jailed for offence
- Published
The first person to be convicted for "sex-for-rent" offences in England and Wales has been jailed for 12 months.
Christopher Cox, 53, "targeted vulnerable young women", Guildford Crown Court heard.
Cox previously pleaded guilty to a charge of controlling prostitution for gain and two counts of inciting prostitution for gain.
Judge Robert Fraser said Cox had dangled "a carrot to those who had little choice".
Cox posted adverts on Craigslist looking for young or homeless women to stay at his home in Cranleigh, Surrey.
His advert said: "If you are a young girl 16-plus who is stuck at home and wants to get away or maybe you are homeless seeking a safe route out, I have a room available in my home."
In return, they were expected to "cook, clean, do laundry and possibly more."
He asked them to send him photos of themselves and said they should wear bikinis and provide sexual services.
The judge said the offending has now become "colloquially known as sex-for-rent" and "this is the first such prosecution that has been brought."
The charges, between May 2018 and November 2018, relate to three separate women.
'Utterly despicable'
Cox found himself the target of an undercover sting by investigative reporters who had responded to his adverts, and was eventually confronted by TV presenter Jeremy Kyle.
The court heard that, even after he was challenged on camera, Cox still continued sending out his adverts.
The judge told him: "It is remarkable and says something about your determination to continue that you posted further advertisements.
"It perhaps says something about the strength of your sexual intention."
Det Sgt Megan Lightburn of Surrey Police said: "To take advantage of vulnerable women who are simply looking for an affordable way to put a roof over their heads is utterly despicable."
Cox was sentenced to six months on each of the two charges of inciting prostitution for gain, and was also jailed for 12 months for controlling prostitution for gain.
All sentences are to run concurrently.