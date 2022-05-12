Wisley Airfield housing plans unveiled to the public
A proposal for 1,770 new houses on a former airfield has been presented to the public at an exhibition.
Wisley Airfield was previously subject of plans to build more than 2,000 homes on the land but this was rejected in 2016.
The new plans have been met with opposition from local group Villages Against Wisley New Town.
The group said there are not enough plans to improve the infrastructure in the area.
The presentation was set out by developers Taylor Wimpey ahead of an outline planning application being submitted, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
'Huge gaps'
Chris Campbell from the Villages Against Wisley New Town group has said that there are "huge gaps in the provision for infrastructure".
Mr Campbell fears new residents would not travel by bike and bus, and claimed the development could bring in as many as 5,000 new cars to the area.
There are plans for about 2,000 homes on the former airfield, which closed in 1972, with Taylor Wimpey proposing to build 1,170, 40% of which would be affordable.