Tandridge election results 2022: Conservatives lose ground
- Published
The Conservatives have lost four of the seats they contested on Tandridge District Council following this year's local elections.
There were 14 seats up for re-election in the Surrey council, which was the only authority in the South East to count overnight.
The Conservatives lost seats in Harestone, Queens Park, Lingfield & Crowhurst and Bletchingley & Nutfield.
The Liberal Democrats are now the council's official opposition.
The council will be run as a minority administration by the Independent and OLRG Alliance, with the Conservatives relegated to the third largest party.
Until 2019, the Conservatives had a majority on the council for more than two decades.
The council is now made up of 18 Independents and OLRG Alliance councillors, 11 Liberal Democrats, 10 Conservatives and three Independents.
Other constituencies across the South East will begin their counts later on Friday.
- POSTCODE SEARCH: Is there an election in my area?
- WHAT'S HAPPENING WHERE: Really simple guide
- ENGLAND: Simple guide
- GUIDE: How to vote in local elections