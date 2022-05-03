Haslemere fire: Arrests after 'large' blaze at abandoned school building

Fire crews spent hours tackling the blaze at Haslemere

Police arrested four teenagers after a "large" fire at a former school building.

Fire crews tackled the blaze at the abandoned site of Haslemere Prep School on Hill Road in Haslemere from about 17:44 BST on Monday.

No one was inside the building, which has been empty for some years, and there were no injuries.

Surrey Police have arrested a 14-year-old girl, two 14-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy on suspicion of arson.

"Multiple fire engines" attended the blaze, Surrey Fire and Rescue said in a statement.

"We are appealing for witnesses after a large fire at an abandoned building in Haslemere," the brigade said.

The school building has been disused for some years

