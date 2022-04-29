Just Stop Oil protests: Four charged over M25 services damage
Four people have been charged following climate protests at two motorway service stations on the M25 in Surrey.
On Thursday Just Stop Oil said 35 of its supporters blocked petrol stations at Cobham and Clacket Lane services.
Activists said they had vandalised petrol pumps by smashing display glass and spraying them with paint.
The two men and two women have been charged with causing criminal damage of more than £5,000. Four other people remain in custody, Surrey Police said.
The force said in a statement on Friday that 55 pumps in total were damaged during the protests.
HGV pumps at both sites were not targeted and remained open.
Protesters had also glued themselves to pumps and signs on the forecourts and one was glued to the top of a lorry.
