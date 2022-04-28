Nitrous oxide: Man arrested for inhaling laughing gas at car wheel

Surrey Police
The man was spotted inhaling nitrous oxide in a vehicle on a Guildford street

A motorist who was caught by police inhaling laughing gas continued to do so as he was being questioned, Surrey Police have said.

Officers received reports of a man using nitrous oxide while sitting in a vehicle in Guildford.

When they went to speak to him, he carried on inhaling the gas, commonly called laughing gas, from a balloon.

He was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving offences, and his vehicle was seized for having no insurance.

