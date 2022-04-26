Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A jury at Guildford Crown Court found Dane Messam, 52, unanimously guilty of murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside.

The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in North London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August.

Dane Messam, 52, of no fixed address, was found guilty of Ms Anderson's murder at a previous hearing at Guildford Crown Court.

He was ordered to serve at least 23 years in prison.

When Ms Anderson's body was found, her family described her as "a dear sister and daughter" with "a big heart".

Surrey Police said Ms Anderson had been in an on-and-off relationship with Messam prior to her death.

Family Handout
Helen Anderson was described as having "a big heart"

