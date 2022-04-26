Pirbright: Warning after two-day scrubland fires

Firesnapper999
About 10km of scrubland was alight over the weekend

A fire service has issued a reminder about acting responsibly in the countryside following two large scrubland blazes in Pirbright.

Twelve crews were called out to a 10km fire at Henley Park, and a second in Dolleys Hill Park, on Saturday.

It took the crews from Surrey, Hampshire and Berkshire about two days to quell the flames.

They left the scenes just before 13:00 BST on Monday, the cause of the fires is under investigation.

@Firesnapper999
Crews from Berkshire and Hampshire assisted Surrey firefighters

Ahead of the bank holiday weekend, a spokesman for Surrey Fire and Rescue Service said: "Please help us by being vigilant when out and act responsibly."

People are advised to have a picnic instead of a disposable BBQ, put cigarettes out correctly, and take litter home if there are no bins available.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics