Esher: School lockdown lifted after armed police response
A school was placed in lockdown for several hours following reports of a "concern for safety", police have said.
Students and staff at Esher Church of England High School, in Esher, Surrey, remained inside as a precaution after reports of a suspicious phone call.
Armed police officers were called to the school on More Lane at about 11:15 BST on Monday.
The lockdown was ended at 15:00 when pupils were allowed to leave. No arrests have been made.
Surrey Police said enquiries were being carried out inside and outside the school.
