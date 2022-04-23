Pirbright: Fire crews battle scrubland blaze

More than 10km of vegetation was alight

About 60 firefighters have been battling a large scrubland fire in Surrey.

More than 10km of vegetation caught light near Henley Park in Pirbright at about 11:30 BST.

Surrey Fire and Rescue Service, with the help of pumps and crews from Hampshire and Berkshire, brought the flames under control.

A second fire at Dolleys Hill Park, Pirbright Road, also broke out later on Saturday.

Crews from Berkshire and Hampshire assisted Surrey

Crews were continuing to work to completely put out the fires as of 17:00.

People in both areas have been advised to keep doors and windows closed until the smoke has gone.

