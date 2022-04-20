Surrey Police appeal after child punched in Guildford
Police are appealing for witnesses after a child was allegedly punched in a road rage attack.
Officers were called to the A322 junction of Aldershot Road and Pirbright Road in Guildford, Surrey, on 9 April.
A man reportedly opened the door of a parked grey Toyota Hilux and punched a child, 6, in the stomach before driving away in another vehicle.
A man, 44, from Camberley has been arrested.
The man has since been released under investigation.
Surrey Police are appealing for any witnesses or those with dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.
