A3 crash: Arrest after man dies in collision
A driver has been arrested after a man died in a two car collision, police have said.
Officers were called to the A3 Kingston Bypass at 04:20 BST on Tuesday and one driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Surrey Police was involved in an earlier pursuit of one of the cars, and has informed the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
A man, 31, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
The arrested man has been taken to hospital with injuries described as potentially life-changing.
