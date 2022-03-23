Elmbridge: Plans for 7,000 new homes approved
- Published
A plan for 7,000 new homes in Elmbridge has been approved by councillors.
The draft local plan sets out where homes will be built in the area over the next 15 years.
It will now go out to public consultation after being unanimously agreed at a full meeting of Elmbridge Borough Council on Tuesday.
Councillors praised the cross-party local plan working group for its work on the proposal.
It included discussions with landowners about which sites might be available, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Under the plan, any new homes would not be built on green belt land, something Liberal Democrat leader and local MP Sir Ed Davey was keen to avoid.
'Impacts of development'
Lib Dem councillor Vicki Macleod, who represents Weybridge Riverside, where 1,195 homes are earmarked, said locals were "feeling the impacts of development on brownfield sites".
Mrs Macleod was happy that the draft local plan promoted development and sustainability of the high street.
Meanwhile, Rachael Lake, a Conservative councillor, said Walton - where more than 1,900 properties are proposed - has been "hammered with development".
She said: "I don't think there's a single Walton councillor, including the leader, that can actually say that we haven't taken more than our fair share."
The plan will be put out for public consultation in June.