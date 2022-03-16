Weybridge Currys: Armed robbers steal £24,000 worth of electricals
Staff at a branch of the electrical retailer Currys were threatened by an armed gang who stole £24,000 worth of electrical goods.
The robbery happened at the Paddocks Retail Park in Weybridge at about 19:45 GMT on 28 February.
Three men, who were wearing balaclavas, gloves and dark jackets, escaped with laptops and mobile phones.
"The suspects were described as black men, about 6ft tall," Surrey Police said.
