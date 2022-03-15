Zane Gbangbola: Family of boy who died in flood denied inquiry
The parents of a boy who died in floods in 2014 have been denied a council inquiry into land next to their home that they say emitted toxic gas.
Seven-year-old Zane Gbangbola's parents say he was killed by gas washed out of the Chertsey former landfill site.
Last September, Spelthorne Borough Council vowed to urgently consider how to conduct a full investigation of the site behind Zane's home.
But the council now says it first needs to see fresh evidence.
The council's environment and sustainability committee said unless new evidence comes to light, any action may be unlawful.
Chairman Ian Beardsmore said he received a "depressing" report with the findings from council officers, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.
Mr Beardsmore said: "I think this is a very depressing report but we've got to accept it.
"What this says is that we can't go any further. It doesn't mean to say there isn't another agency or body out there who maybe could go further, and if one of those appeared I would hope that we could encourage them.
"That's the legal advice. We have no choice but to accept it. It's a choice that I don't like to accept."
Zane's parents, Kye Gbangbola and Nicole Lawler, dispute an inquest which found their son died from carbon monoxide from a pump used to clear flood water, and have always said the pump was not in use.
They have been denied an independent panel inquiry by the government.