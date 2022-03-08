Burpham A3 crash: Woman dies after four-vehicle collision
A woman has died after a crash involving four vehicles in Surrey.
The collision happened on the A3 slip road at London Road, Burpham, near Guildford, on 25 February.
Police say the woman, who was in her 40s and was driving one of the vehicles, died of her injuries last week.
Officers are appealing for witnesses with any further information or dashcam footage to come forward, Surrey Police said.
