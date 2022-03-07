BBC News

Pumpkin the pug stolen from garden in Staines reunited with owners

Published
Image source, Surrey Police
Image caption,
Pumpkin went missing from her garden about 10 days ago

A four-month-old puppy has been reunited with her family after disappearing more than a week ago.

Pumpkin went missing from her back garden in Staines, Surrey, at about 16:30 GMT on Thursday, 24 February.

Her owners were convinced she would not have been able to escape the property herself.

It is believed the pug was sold, but was identified and returned by members of the public, Surrey Police said.

Image source, Surrey Police
Image caption,
Pumpkins owners believe she could not have escaped herself

