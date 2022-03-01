Staines puppy theft: CCTV released in search for pug Pumpkin
Police have released a CCTV image of two men they want to speak to after a puppy was stolen from a back garden.
Pumpkin, a four-month-old pug, went missing at about 16:30 GMT on 24 February from her family home in Staines, Surrey.
Her owners do not believe she would have been able to escape from the garden herself.
Surrey Police want to identify two men, in their late teens or early 20s, pictured in CCTV footage.
Police also said they want to speak to anyone who was in the Bingham Drive, Monks Way, Ashford Road and Greenfield Recreation Ground areas in Staines between 16:00 GMT and 17:00 GMT on 24 February and who might have seen anyone walking or in a vehicle with a puppy.
