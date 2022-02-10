BBC News

Leatherhead restaurant Beluga apologises over 'offensive' dress code

Women were told to wear bodycon dresses or form-fitting tops

A sushi restaurant, due to open for the first time on Friday, has apologised after "mistakenly" publishing a dress code which specified women had to wear "sexy" clothing to gain entry.

Beluga in Leatherhead, Surrey, said on its website that women could wear "sexy black ankle-strap heels with a form-fitting top", or could opt for "skinny jeans" or "midi or bodycon dresses".

Men were told not to wear tracksuits.

In a post on Instagram the restaurant offered its "sincere apologies".

It said: "The description was inappropriate, disrespectful and offensive and does not reflect the image we're seeking to promote.

"We wish to clarify that our policy is a smart dress code for men and women."

'Party like it's 1959'

The dress code has drawn a negative reaction from the public ahead of the restaurant's opening.

On its Facebook page people said the dress code was "disgusting" and "gross".

One commenter wrote: "Congrats on doing such a terrible job before you even open."

Another said: "It's fine, I guess. If you wanna party like it's 1959."

