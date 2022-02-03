Surrey scammers steal £500,000 worth of plant machinery
Police are hunting scammers who stole £500,000 worth of heavy plant machinery by posing as a legitimate construction company.
The machines were delivered to addresses in Surrey between 14 and 21 January, after details of the company were used to place orders.
The haul includes a three-tonne dumper truck and a 17-tonne excavator.
The scam was discovered when the delivery company followed up with the construction firm.
The machinery was delivered to addresses in Shepperton, Chertsey and Virginia Water, and police are appealing for anyone who saw a large amount of machinery being towed through those areas to contact them.
Police have released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to in connection with the incident.
