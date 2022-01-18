Aliny Godinho inquest: Murdered mum 'repeatedly tried to leave' ex
A mother killed by her ex-husband on the school run repeatedly tried to end their relationship but had faced threats, an inquest heard.
Aliny Godinho, 39, was stabbed by Ricardo Godinho with a large kitchen knife in Stoneleigh, near Epsom, Surrey, on 8 February 2019.
Surrey Coroner's Court heard the attack happened as Mrs Godinho held their young daughter's hand, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
In July 2019, Godinho was found guilty of murder and possessing an offensive weapon and jailed for life with a minimum term of 27 years.
He refused to attend the inquest via video-link from HMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes.
The inquest heard Mrs Godinho had reported her husband's controlling behaviour in the weeks before her murder, telling police: "I have dreams he is trying to kill me".
Throughout their 17 years together, Mrs Godinho had tried to leave him many times, but he would threaten to kill her or himself.
Det Supt Mark Chapman told the inquest that, at the time of her death, Mrs Godinho was staying in emergency accommodation but her husband found its location after accessing her iCloud account.
'Tracked her phone'
The inquest was also told that in December 2018, Mrs Godinho had fled to a friend's house to escape her husband but he found her after claiming he reported his wife and children missing to the police, who then gave him their location.
In a statement, PC Joel Robinson, who was a response officer in the case, said it was "highly unlikely the police had disclosed Mrs Godinho's location and he had possibly tracked her phone".
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), who investigated the circumstances surrounding Mrs Godinho's death, had a representative in court but was not taking an active role in the inquest, the LDRS said.
The inquest continues.